Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 9,119 New Cases, 396 Deaths On Thursday

Covid cases in India: The daily rise in new cases has been below 20,000 for 48 straight days. (File)

India added 9,119 new coronavirus cases and 396 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the country's cumulative cases tally to 3,45,35,763 and death count to 4,66,584. Active cases in India now stand at 1,11,481, the lowest in 538 days, while recovery rate stands at 98.33%, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 48 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 151 consecutive days now.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Nov 26, 2021 06:15 (IST) 15 More Countries Recognise India's Vaccine Certificate: Foreign Ministry

As many as 15 more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed late on Thursday. Read here. As many as 15 more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed late on Thursday. Read here.