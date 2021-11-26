Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 9,119 New Cases, 396 Deaths On Thursday

New Delhi:
India added 9,119 new coronavirus cases and 396 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the country's cumulative cases tally to 3,45,35,763 and death count to 4,66,584. Active cases in India now stand at 1,11,481, the lowest in 538 days, while recovery rate stands at 98.33%, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 48 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 151 consecutive days now.
15 More Countries Recognise India's Vaccine Certificate: Foreign Ministry
As many as 15 more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed late on Thursday.
Europe Scrambles For Covid Control With Boosters, Vaccines For Kids
Europe scrambled Thursday to regain control over a resurgent coronavirus as governments urged adult boosters and jabs for young children in a sign of growing unease over a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people on the continent.
