'High To Very High' Risk New Covid Strain Will Spread In Europe: EU Agency

The EU health agency said the risk level of new Covid strain is assessed as high to very high. (File)

There is a "high to very high" risk that the new Covid variant, dubbed Omicron and originally detected in South Africa, will spread in Europe, the European Union's health agency said Friday.

In a risk assessment report, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said the "overall level of risk for the EU/EEA associated with the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron is assessed as high to very high."

Apart from South Africa, Omicron has been detected in Israel in a person coming from Malawi as well as in Botswana, Hong Kong and EU member Belgium.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)