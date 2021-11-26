15 More Countries Recognise India's Vaccine Certificate: Foreign Ministry

The Centre had said nearly 100 countries have agreed for mutual acceptance of vaccine certificates (File)

As many as fifteen more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed late on Thursday.

"Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates with India: Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine," the MEA said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the health ministry had said that nearly 100 countries have agreed for the mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates of India.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said the Centre is in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest COVID vaccination program gets accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.