12 Nursing Students Test Positive In Bengaluru, 9 Of Them Symptomatic

Twelve students of a nursing college in Bengaluru, 11 of them fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine are symptomatic.

The outbreak at Spurthy College in Marasur comes as a medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad was also declared a COVID-19 cluster after the number of students and staff infected with coronavirus went up to 182 from 66 a day before.