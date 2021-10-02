Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 26,727 Fresh Covid Cases, At Least 277 Deaths

Covid-19 cases in India: The cumulative Covid cases rose to 3,37,66,707 with new infections. (File)

India on Friday reported 26,727 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, an increase of 13 per cent from Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,37,66,707 with the new infections. At least 277 related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 4,48,339.

The active cases comprise 0.82 per cent of the total infections -- the lowest since March 2020 -- while the active caseload at present stands at 2,75,224, the lowest in 196 days.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 28,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,30,43,144 in India.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 89 crore - 69 per cent of the country's adult population has now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 25 per cent has taken both doses, the government said.

