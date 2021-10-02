India Records 24,354 New Coronavirus Cases, 8.8% Lower Than Yesterday

India's active caseload stands at 2,73,889, lowest in 197 days, which accounts for less than 0.81 per cent of total cases -- lowest since March 2020.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.86 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 25,455 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,30,68,599.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.70 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.68 per cent.

A total of 89.74 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The Centre has received over 65.25 crore Covishield doses from Serum Institute of India and 9.1 crore doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech till September 19, according to official documents.

Kerala reported majority of new cases in India, 13,834, and 95 deaths, taking the infection count to 46,94,719 and the death count to 25,182.

Delhi recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases and no death while the positivity rate in the city currently stands at 0.05 per cent. There are 409 active Covid cases in the national capital.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,597 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall tally to 26,65,386, while the death count has gone up to 35,603 with 25 more fatalities, the health department said.

The Assam government has extended the restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 with some relaxations such as reducing curfew duration and allowing the reopening of cinema halls with 50 per cent capacity.

All British citizens arriving in India from Monday will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine irrespective of vaccination status, sources in the government said, in a reciprocal measure over the UK's hugely controversial similar rules for residents of several countries including India.