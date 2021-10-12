Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records 18,132 New Covid Cases In A Day

India reported 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than yesterday's figure when the country reported the lowest single-day rise (18,166 cases) in nearly seven months.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98 per cent, highest since March 2020, the bulletin showed. With 21,563 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the country climbed to 3,32,93,478.
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 94.70 crore.
Covid cases rising in Mizoram; campaign launched to create awareness of wearing masks
The Mizoram government on Monday launched a 10-day "All mask campaign" across the state to sensitize people about the importance of wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection.
During the campaign, people should were masks even at home all the time except during meals and family members should not dine together.
Launching the campaign at a function in Zoram Medical College (ZMC) central library, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said Covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise and the fatality rate is also growing up fast.
He said the daily Covid-19 cases of Mizoram have outnumbered the total number of the seven other Northeastern states taken together several times.
In order to check the rising COVID-19 cases, the state government has set up a State-level Expert Team on Covid-19 Management and as per its proposal, the 10-day campaign on the use of masks has been launched, he said.
Mr Lalthangliana said recent studies showed that wearing masks appropriately can effectively protect people from being infected with coronavirus.
Covid care facilities and ICUs across the state are flooded with coronavirus patients, he said urging people to take care of their health.
Nagaland logs 24 new COVID-19 cases
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,473 on Monday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
Eight people were detected as COVID-19 positive on Sunday.
Twenty-four patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those who recovered from coronavirus to 29,529.
With no fatality reported during the day, the deaths remained at 671.
Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by Tuensang (three), Mokukchung (two), and Peren and Phek (one each), the bulletin said.
Nagaland now has 257 active cases, while 1,016 patients have migrated to other areas.
The state has tested 3.82 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far and inoculated over 6.96 lakh people, of whom 4.10 lakh have been fully vaccinated.