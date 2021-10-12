Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Records 18,132 New Covid Cases In A Day

Covid cases rising in Mizoram; campaign launched to create awareness of wearing masks





The Mizoram government on Monday launched a 10-day "All mask campaign" across the state to sensitize people about the importance of wearing masks to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection.





During the campaign, people should were masks even at home all the time except during meals and family members should not dine together.





Launching the campaign at a function in Zoram Medical College (ZMC) central library, Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said Covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise and the fatality rate is also growing up fast.





He said the daily Covid-19 cases of Mizoram have outnumbered the total number of the seven other Northeastern states taken together several times.





In order to check the rising COVID-19 cases, the state government has set up a State-level Expert Team on Covid-19 Management and as per its proposal, the 10-day campaign on the use of masks has been launched, he said.





Mr Lalthangliana said recent studies showed that wearing masks appropriately can effectively protect people from being infected with coronavirus.





Covid care facilities and ICUs across the state are flooded with coronavirus patients, he said urging people to take care of their health.



