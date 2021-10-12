Covaxin Recommended By Expert Panel For Children From Two To 18 Years

An expert panel on Tuesday recommended Covaxin - Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for use on children between the ages of two and 18.

Final approval for the use of Covaxin on children will be given by the Drug Controller General of India.

When that approval does come, Covaxin will become only second vaccine cleared for use on kids; in August Zydus Cadilla's three-dose DNA jab was allowed to be used on adults and children over 12.

A third potential vaccine for kids is Serum Institute's Novavax, for which the DCGI last month cleared trials for children between seven and 11 years.

Last week manufacturers Bharat Biotech said it had submitted all relevant data for vaccine trials on children between two and 18.

India is turning its focus towards vaccinating children against the coronavirus, having already administered nearly 96 crore doses to adults.