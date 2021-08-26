Jabs For Children (12-17) From October In Zydus Cadila Rollout: Official

Children will be administered Zydus Cadila vaccine by October, Dr NK Arora said. (File photo)

Details for the vaccination of children between 12 and 17 years of age, including prioritising those with comorbidities, will be made public before the Zydus Cadila vaccine - the first to be approved for the below-18 population - is rolled out in October, Dr NK Arora, chief of the government's immunisation advisory group said. Dr Arora also cited the recent sero survey to state that the chances of children facing serious health complications due to the COVID-19 virus were very unlikely and suggested reopening of schools, which he said were necessary for the "intellectual development" of children.

Dr Arora said it is estimated that there are around 12 crore children in the age group of 12-18 years in India and less than 1 per cent of them may have comorbidities.

"There are 12 crore children in the 12-17 age group. They are unlikely to have serious health complications or death due to the virus. On the contrary, chances of health complications in their parents, who may be between 18-45 years, are likely by 10-15 times. Hence, our priority is to vaccinate this group before we start vaccinating children," Dr Arora said.

He said there are about 44 crore children in the country under the age of 18.

"Children can go to schools. There is no need for vaccination... but it is necessary to develop a shield around them - by ensuring that their parents and school staff are vaccinated," he said.

Dr Arora's comments come amid concerns the third wave is more likely to affect children.

"Paediatric facilities - doctors and equipment, like ventilators and ambulances, are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected," the National Institute of Disaster Management has indicated (NIDM), which operates under the Home Ministry, said as part of a report on recommendations to prep for the third wave

ZyCoV-D, an indigenously developed drug that is the world's first DNA-based, needle-free COVID-19 vaccine, received EUA, or Emergency Use Authorisation, on August 20.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has said that when injected ZyCoV-D produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance.

It said interim results from phase 3 clinical trials in over 28,000 volunteers showed primary efficacy of 66.6 per cent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases. This has been the largest vaccine trial so far in India for COVID-19, the DBT said.

The vaccine had already exhibited robust immunogenicity, tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive phase one and two trials. Both phase 1 and 2, and phase 3 trials have been monitored by an independent data safety monitoring board, it added.