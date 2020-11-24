Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi Reported 4,454 New COVID-19 Cases, 121 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Delhi Coronavirus: As many as 121 fatalities were recorded on Monday (File)

Delhi on Monday recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and 121 people died in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 37,307 tests conducted on Sunday, including 18,046 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded, PTI reported.

As many as 121 fatalities were recorded on Monday.

The total COVID-19 count in Delhi has reached 5.34 lakh including over 37,000 active cases, 4.88 lakh recoveries and over 8,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it had received reassurances from Beijing that international experts would soon be able to travel to China to help investigate the animal origins of Covid-19, AFP reported.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases: