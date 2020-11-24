Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi Reported 4,454 New COVID-19 Cases, 121 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 37,307 tests conducted on Sunday, including 18,046 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Delhi Coronavirus: As many as 121 fatalities were recorded on Monday (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi on Monday recorded 4,454 fresh COVID-19 cases and 121 people died in the national capital in the last 24 hours. 

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded, PTI reported. 

The total COVID-19 count in Delhi has reached 5.34 lakh including over 37,000 active cases, 4.88 lakh recoveries and over 8,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it had received reassurances from Beijing that international experts would soon be able to travel to China to help investigate the animal origins of Covid-19, AFP reported.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.  

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Nov 24, 2020 06:43 (IST)
Coronavirus news: Even little bit of carelessness can be dangerous, says Ashok Gehlot at COVID-19 review meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and said even a little bit of carelessness can be dangerous, PTI reported. 

The state government has taken tough decisions, like imposing night curfew in urban areas of eight district headquarters, in public interest to control the spread of the infection, he said.
