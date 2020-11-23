'100 Million Doses By Jan,' Says Adar Poonawalla On Oxford Vaccine

Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India

A minimum of 100 million doses of Covishield - a vaccine that this morning was said by its manufacturer to be 90 per cent effective in protecting against the novel coronavirus - will be available by January and hundreds of million could be ready by the end of February, Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India told NDTV Monday evening.

Mr Poonawalla, whose company has an agreement with the government to mass-manufacture doses of the Covid vaccine, said around 40 million doses had already been produced and that the centre would buy a large number of these doses for Rs 250 or less.

The vaccine will be sold for between Rs 500 and Rs 600 per dose for the private market, he added, explaining that this was to help distributors make some money.

Mr Poonawalla also said that the efficacy of the vaccine - one of several being tested around the world - was "encouraging".

This morning pharma giant AstraZeneca, who have developed the vaccine jointly with the University of Oxford, said it could be around 90 per cent effective when administered over two doses separated by a month. This is based on data from trials in Britain and Brazil.

"This means we have a vaccine for the world," Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford University vaccine group that developed the drug, said.

More crucially, the Covishield vaccine works out to be cheaper than the two other candidates that have released trial data in recent days - Pfizer and Moderna. It can also be transported and stored at fridge temperatures; experts say this makes it easier to distribute, especially in poor countries.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, has partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance to produce more than a billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for global supply.

With input from Reuters