Oxford Vaccine 70% Effective, Being Made In India With Serum Institute

Coronavirus: "This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said.

Oxford Vaccine 70% Effective, Being Made In India With Serum Institute

Coronavirus: AstraZeneca's preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in Covid fight.

London:

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Monday said their jointly-developed vaccine against Covid-19 has shown "an average efficacy of 70 percent" in trials.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

However the vaccine has produced lower average efficacy compared with coronavirus vaccines produced by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which have come in above 90 percent.

Newsbeep

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
AstraZenecaOxfordVaccine

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india