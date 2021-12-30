Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Covid 'Tsunami' Will Drive Health Systems Towards Collapse, Says WHO

Covid India LIVE Updates: The active caseload of the country now stands at 77,002.

A "tsunami" of Omicron and Delta COVID-19 cases will pile pressure on health systems already being stretched to their limits, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday.

The WHO said the Delta and Omicron variants of concern were "twin threats" that were driving new case numbers to record highs, leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths.

The WHO said new global cases had risen by 11 percent last week, while the United States and France both registered record daily case numbers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a massive spike, Delhi on Wednesday reported 923 cases of coronavirus - an 86 per cent jump in cases from the previous day and the highest since May 30. There have been no related deaths in the city in 24 hours.

The national capital has been witnessing a gradual uptick in the number of cases over the last week with the positivity rate now climbing to 1.29 per cent.

India reported 9,195 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the health ministry. The active caseload of the country now stands at 77,002. Omicron cases have risen to 781 and at least 241 have recovered, the ministry has said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India: