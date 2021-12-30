Precautionary Dose To Primarily Mitigate These 3 Things, Says Centre

The government said that there is no need to panic due to rising Covid cases.

Precautionary doses are primarily to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalisation, and death, the Centre's top medical research body said in a press conference today. The government also assured the people that there is no need to panic due to rising Covid cases as we are prepared for a surge.

"All Covid vaccines, whether they are from India, Israel, US, Europe, UK, or China, are primarily disease-modifying. They don't prevent infection. The precautionary dose is primarily to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalisation, and death," Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Approximately 90% of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against Covid with the first dose, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, said.

The government will also send SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them to take the precautionary vaccine dose for Covid that starts from January 10.