'...Means Omicron Spreading In Community': Delhi Minister's Grim Warning

People with no travel history are being infected with the Omicron Covid variant and this suggests it is now spreading in the community, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Thursday, sounding a grim warning as the reported number of cases of the new strain near 1,000.

As of this morning there are 961 Omicron Covid cases reported in India and 263 of them are in the national capital, followed by Maharashtra (257), Gujarat (97), Rajasthan (69), and Kerala (65).

Today's figures represent a worrying 23 per cent increase in Omicron cases in just 24 hours.

Researchers at the United Kingdom's Cambridge University have warned of an "explosive" growth of Omicron cases in India within days, and said it is "hard to predict how high daily cases" could go.

In Delhi 46 of 115 samples sequenced so far have tested positive for the new strain, Mr Jain said, adding that there were 200 COVID-19 patients (of all known strains) in hospital at this time.

115 others, including foreign arrivals, are asymptomatic but are in hospitals as a precaution.

This morning India reported 13,154 COVID-19 cases - a frightening 43 per cent more than yesterday.

With input from PTI