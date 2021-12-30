Nora Fatehi Tests Positive For COVID-19, 'It Has Hit Me Real Hard,' She Writes

A throwback picture of Nora Fatehi. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Highlights "Please stay safe guys," she added

"Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it," she added

"I am working on recovering at the moment," she wrote

Actor Nora Fatehi, on Thursday, revealed in her Instagram story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid... It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision," she wrote in her Instagram Story. The 29-year-old actor added, "Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that's all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

Read Nora Fatehi's statement here:

Screenshot of Nora Fatehi's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi's spokesperson said that the actress tested positive two days ago and that she has been cooperating with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

The spokesperson also stated that the outdoor pictures of the actor doing the rounds of social media happen to be old and that she has not stepped out since her COVID-19 diagnosis. "The spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures," the spokesperson said, reported news agency PTI.

Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She also featured in Salman Khan's Bharat. She recently featured Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora was also seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.

In terms of work, Nora Fatehi is best known for her special dance performances in film - she's featured in songs from films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan. She's participated in reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Nora Fatehi also appeared as a guest on the show Dance Deewane in place of Madhuri Dixit for a few episodes.

(With inputs from PTI)