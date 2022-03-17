Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 2,876 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Cases: India reported 98 new deaths in 24 hours.

At least 2,876 new COVID-19 cases recorded in India on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 4,29,98,938. While death count rose to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh Covid-related fatalities.

According to the health ministry, the active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent.

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

