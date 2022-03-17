New Covid Variant Detected In Israel: 5 Points

The New Variant: The new strain of Covid combines two sub-variants of the Omicron version of the Covid-19 virus- BA.1 and BA.2. Hybrid versions of Covid which combine two variants have also been found before as in case of "Deltacron"- that combined Delta and Omicron variants.

Symptoms: The two cases of the new strain have not required any special medical response, Israel's health ministry said, adding that the symptoms observed till now were mild- fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy.

Discovery Of The New Variant: The variant was detected in two passengers who had arrived at Israel's Ben Gurion airport during PCR tests.

Israel On The New Variant: "The phenomenon of combined variants is well known," Israel's Covid response head Salman Zarka said. "At this stage, we are not worried about it leading to serious cases," he added, thus assuaging the pandemic-weary world which hopes for a return to the normal.