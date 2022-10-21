Coronavirus Live: India Reports Over 2,000 New Covid Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: India reported 20 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 horus.

India on Thursday reported 2,141 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 4,46,36,517, while active cases declined to 25,510.

The death count climbed to 5,28,943 with 20 more deaths, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, according to the government data.

The active cases constitute 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

