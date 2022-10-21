India Records 2,119 New Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In 24 Hours

Covid cases in India: Active cases have declined to25,037. (File)

India saw a single-day rise of 2,119 new infections, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,46,38,636, while the number of active cases declined to 25,037, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death count has climbed to 5,28,953 with 10 deaths, which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 473 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,84,646, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.50 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The five new deaths reported in the 24 hours are one each from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, and West Bengal.

