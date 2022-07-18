COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs 20,528 New Covid Cases, 49 Deaths In 24 Hours

An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload.

With 20,528 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,37,50,599, while the active cases increased to 1,43,449, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,25,709 with 49 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

