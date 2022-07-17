COVID-19 Live Updates: India Logs 20,044 New Covid Cases, 56 Deaths In 24 Hours

An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload.

India has recorded a total of 20,044 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of cases to 4,37,30,071, while the count of active cases of the disease has increased to 1,40,760, according to Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 5,25,660 with 56 new fatalities being reported, said the data updated today.

Active cases now comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload of the country in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India: