Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Over 130 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India reported 134 new coronavirus cases in a day while the number of active cases has declined to 1,962 according to the Union Health Ministry.

India has so far recorded 4.46 crore Covid cases. The death count stood at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent. Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

