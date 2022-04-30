Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 3,377 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Coronavirus India: The country also reported 60 Covid-related deaths today. (File)

India has reported 3,377 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections in the country since the pandemic started to 4,30,72,176.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 17,801, with 821 new active cases in a 24-hour time span.

The country also reported 60 deaths today, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,23,753.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India: