Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 20 Covid-related deaths reported in India on Monday.

India recorded 4,129 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid cases to 4,45,72,243. According to Union health ministry data the active cases of COVID-19 declined to 43,415 in the country.

With 20 new fatalities due to coronavirus on Monday, the death count climbed to 5,28,530.

The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

