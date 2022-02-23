Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 13,405 New Covid Cases, 235 Deaths

Covid cases in India: The active cases declined to 1,81,075 in the country.

India reported a total of 13,405 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the virus tally to over 4.28 crore cases. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases has fallen below two lakh after 49 days.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.24 per cent. India's Covid recovery tally increased to 4,21,58,510 with 34,226 recoveries in 24 hours.

The death count climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 9 am stated.The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days.

The active cases declined to 1,81,075, comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.38 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.