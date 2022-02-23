'Omicron Silent Killer... Been 25 Days, Still Suffering': Chief Justice

On a request for a return to full physical hearings in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Of India NV Ramana today called Omicron a "silent killer" and said he was still suffering after catching the virus nearly a month ago.

"Omicron is a silent killer, you know. I suffered in the first wave but recovered in four days, but now, in this wave, it has been 25 days and I am still suffering," Chief Justice Ramana said.

His remarks came after senior lawyer Vikas Singh, who heads the Supreme Court Bar Association, requested the Supreme Court to revert to full physical hearings, with cases dipping. Currently, hearings are taking place in a hybrid style, with physical hearings twice a week and the rest online.

The Chief Justice pointed out that there was a "jump of 15,000 cases now".

"It is Omicron, it is much milder," Mr Singh replied.

When the Chief Justice then talked about still suffering the after-effects, the lawyer said: "Your Lordship has been unlucky in that regard. But people are recovering."

Chief Justice Ramana then said: "We will see."

In January, the Supreme Court had been hit by a wave of Covid, in which 10 judges had tested positive and the positivity rate among the staff had shot up to 30 per cent.