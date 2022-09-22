Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 4,510 New Covid Cases, 33 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Wednesday recorded 4,510 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,45,47,599.
The death count climbed to 5,28,403 with 33 fatalities, which includes 19 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated by Union Health Ministry.
The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
Covid Pandemic, WHO: Covid Remains A Global Emergency But End Could Be In Sight: WHO
The coronavirus pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal, a spokesperson for the World Health Organisation said.
