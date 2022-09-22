Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 4,510 New Covid Cases, 33 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: At least 33 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Wednesday recorded 4,510 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,45,47,599.

The death count climbed to 5,28,403 with 33 fatalities, which includes 19 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated by Union Health Ministry.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

