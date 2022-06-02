Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,745 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The country also reported 6 covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 2,745 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,60,832. The active cases also increased to 18,386, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of death due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,24,636 with 6 fatalities on Wednesday.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

