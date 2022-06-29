Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 11,793 Covid Cases, 27 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 Live: The death count climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities in India.

India logged at least 11,793 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,18,839. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated today, the active cases rose to 96,700 on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

