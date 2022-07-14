Coronavirus LIVE: India Reports Nearly 17,000 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: At least 45 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India on Wednesday reported a total of 16,906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,36,69,850. The death count climbed to 5,25,519 with 45 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases increased to 1,32,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the Live updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

