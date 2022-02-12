Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 58,000 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 3.89%

India's COVID-19 active cases declined to 6,97,802.

India reported a total of 58,077 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total number of infections to 4,25,36,137. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 6,97,802.

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.89 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.76 per cent, according to the ministry.

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday hailed the 96 per cent nationwide COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the first dose and said that India is heading towards becoming a vaccine super-power.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.