Election Campaign Time Limits Eased, Rallies With Attendance Caps

Election campaign time limits have been eased, rallies with attendance caps have been okayed, the Election Commission announced this evening as it lifted Covid restrictions citing the "substantial reduction" in cases across the country as well as the poll-bound states.

"As per information received from the Union Health Secretary the ground situation of COVID has significantly improved and the cases are fast receding in the country," the Commission said in a statement while announcing relaxations for political parties.

Election campaigns, says the poll body, can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm.

Padyatras with a limited number of persons as permitted by the district authorities have also been allowed.

The Commission also underscored the "need of the political parties and candidates for greater participation in elections", while lifting restrictions.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll body had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.