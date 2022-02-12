Tamil Nadu Nursery, Play Schools To Reopen Amid Decline In Covid Cases

Play schools in the state will reopen from February 14. (Representational)

In a major relaxation, the Tamil Nadu government has permitted nursery and play schools will reopen on February 14 amid a decline in COVID-19 cases. This comes just days after physical classes from 1-12 standards in all schools were allowed to reopen from February 1.

While exhibitions have been allowed in the state, the ban on public gatherings at community, cultural and political events will continue, according to the new guidelines.

The government had ordered schools to close while permitting classes for higher secondary students till Pongal (mid-January). Later, all the higher secondary schools were asked to remain shut till January-end.

The number of guests at weddings has been increased to 200 from 100, while 100 are allowed for funerals now, according to the new rules.

Tamil Nadu on Friday added 3,086 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,31,154 while 25 more fatalities took the death count to 37,887, the Health department said. Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 14,051 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 33,37,265 leaving 56,002 active infections, a medical bulletin said.