Covid Cases Up In North, Clusters In Chennai Colleges As Students Return: Minister

Tamil Nadu said the Covid situation in the four Chennai universities are under control (File)

Tamil Nadu has reported COVID-19 clusters in four universities in state capital Chennai, the state Health Minister said today.

The clusters could be on account of a large number of students returning to Chennai universities from northern states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and neighbouring Kerala, where COVID-19 cases have been rising every day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters.

Of the 15,000 students in VIT University, 80 per cent came from northern states on May 12 and 13, Mr Subramanian said.

At least 118 students - all asymptomatic - have tested positive in VIT University, the minister said. Some 4,902 students were tested at the university and 1,500 more would be tested, he said.

"We made a quick intervention after the universities learnt about this. The universities have been asked not to close. Social distancing is being enforced in dining halls," the minister said.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, or IIT-Madras, and Sathya Sai University, which had reported Covid cases earlier, are now free of new cases, Mr Subramanian said. The situation in Anna University is also under control, the Health Minister said.

India reported 2,745 Covid cases this morning.

Mumbai has warned of a spike in Covid cases as the positivity rate, or the number of cases per 100 tests, reached 6 per cent. The Mumbai municipal agency said it would increase testing on a "war footing".