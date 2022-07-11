Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 18,257 Covid Cases, 42 Deaths In A Day

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.22 per cent. (FILE)

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,22,651 with 18,257 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,28,690, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death count climbed to 5,25,428 with 42 new fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 3,662 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.22 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.08 per cent, according to the ministry The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,68,533, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

