Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 Cases In India Lowest In 203 Days

India added 18,833 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,38,71,881, while the active cases declined to 2,46,687, the lowest in 203 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,49,538 with 278 fresh fatalities, according to the updated data.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections remained below 30,000 for the 12th straight day.

The active cases comprise 0.73 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.94 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,215 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it had submitted data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial in children aged 2 to 18 years to the drug regulator, becoming the country's first company to have tested its shot in very young children.

India is turning its focus towards vaccinating children against the coronavirus, having already administered more than 920 million doses to adults among its population of nearly 1.4 billion.

