629 New COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai, Highest Single-Day Rise Since July 14

Authorities in Mumbai conducted 39,569 COVID tests on Wednesday. (FILE)

Mumbai saw a slight rise in coronavirus cases today with 629 fresh infections and seven deaths in 24 hours. Wednesday's figures are Mumbai's highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since July 14. On July 14, Mumbai had recorded 635 coronavirus cases.

The total caseload in Mumbai now stands at 7,46,703 and total deaths are 16,136, the greater Mumbai municipal corporation said in its daily bulletin.

The metropolis has reported over 400 cases in the last seven days during which the number of infections went past 500 on three occasions.

Five of the seven patients who died in the last 24 hours were above 60 years of age. "Six patients had co-morbidity. Five patients were male. two patients were female. Two deaths were between 40 to 60 years of age. Five deaths were above 60 years of age," the civic body said in its bulletin.

In Mumbai, 540 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, as the number of recovered cases rose to 7,22,636. The number of active COVID-19 patients in the city stands at 4,519.

On Wednesday, authorities in Mumbai conducted 39,569 COVID tests. With the new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district rose to 1,05,74,242.

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. The doubling rate of cases has gone up to 1,131 days while the average growth rate of cases stood at 0.06 per cent between September 29 to October 5.

Presently, 40 buildings in the country's financial capital remain sealed due to COVID-19 cases. The city has been free of containment zones in slums and chawls since mid-August.

Maharashtra today reported 2,876 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 65,67,791 and the death count to 1,39,362.