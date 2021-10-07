22,431 Fresh Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours, 19% Higher Than Yesterday

With the addition of the new coronavirus infections, the country's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 3,38,94,312, while the death count climbed to 4,49,856. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections remained below 30,000 for the 13th straight day.

The test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.57 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 38 days.

The active cases comprise 1 per cent of the total infections, currently at 0.72% while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.95 per cent, the bulletin showed.

On Tuesday, the country recorded the lowest single-day rise in Covid cases (18,346) since early March.

Kerala, which leads the states in most number of daily cases, reported 12,616 cases when 98,782 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Tamil Nadu added 1,432 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 26,72,843 till date, while 25 deaths took the death count in the state to 35,707.

At 1,471 cases, Mizoram leads the northeastern states in highest number of daily cases. A four-member central team is studying the alarming positivity rate of 15.36 per cent in the state, health officials said.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 92.60 crores yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with more than 40 lakh (40,43,600) vaccine doses administered till 8:30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Uttarakhand today for dedicating 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across India. "I would be in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand tomorrow, 7th October. 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across various States and UTs would be dedicated to the nation. This is vital healthcare infrastructure for larger public benefit," PM Modi tweeted.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, may be cleared by the World Health Organization as early as next week.