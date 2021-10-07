Central Team Assesses Covid Surge In Mizoram Amid Alarming Positivity Rate

Mizoram crossed one lakh Covid cases yesterday with 1,471 people testing positive.

A four-member central team accessed the COVID-19 situation in Mizoram amid a worrying surge in infections in the northeastern state. Mizoram crossed one lakh Covid cases yesterday with 1,471 people testing positive for the virus. The positivity rate in Mizoram stands at 15.36 per cent and is a major cause of concern in the state with a total population of just over 11 lakh.

Headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) consultant-epidemiologist Dr Vinita Gupta, the central team arrived in the state capital Aizawl on Tuesday. Aizawl has reported 65 per cent of the total cases of the state so far. The central team virtually held a review meeting with chief medical officers of all 11 districts on Wednesday.

To tackle the sudden surge in Covid cases, the state-level expert team on COVID-19 management has underlined the importance of focussing more on symptomatic patients and high-risk patients including pregnant women, elderly people and those with comorbidities.

Although Mizoram's fatality rate is among the lowest in the country- 0.33 per cent against the national average of 1.33 per cent, the state's low recovery rate of 84.40 per cent against the national average of 97.94 per cent is worrying.

Another cause of alarm is the number of active cases which are currently at 15,006 cases.

Headed by Dr F Lallianhlira, the state-level expert team has submitted a report to the government seeking revision of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Covid testing and home isolation.

Despite the spike in cases, Mizoram issued new COVID-19 guidelines last week allowing re-opening of churches twice a week- Saturday and Sunday- during daytime with 50 per cent seating capacity. Additionally, re-opening of public parks, social and public gatherings with 50 per cent attendance has also been allowed.