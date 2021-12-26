Coronavirus Live Updates: 7,189 New Cases In India, PM Announces Booster Doses

COVID-19 cases in India: The active cases stand at 77,032. (File)

India reported 7,189 fresh coronavirus infections and 387 new fatalities, which pushed the national tally to 3,47,79,815 and the total death count to 4,79,520, according to the health ministry. The active cases stand at 77,032 while the country's total cases of Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant, has increased to 415.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, announced in the evening that India will start giving booster doses to health and frontline workers and those above 60 from January 10. He also said vaccinations will begin for children between 15-18 years of age from January 3.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Dec 26, 2021 06:33 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Well Prepared To Tackle Covid Surge, Says Assam Minister

In view of the surging cases of Omicron across the country, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that the state government is well-prepared to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, reported news agency ANI. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mr Mahanta said, "We are in readiness from all corners. Our hospitals and doctors are well-prepared too. We have completed our planning." The minister further made it clear that there would be no lockdown in Assam.

Dec 26, 2021 06:12 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Telangana Reports 3 New Omicron Cases

Telangana reported three new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron, in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department, reported news agency ANI. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 41 in the state out of which 10 patients have recovered completely and were discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital. The tally of Omicron cases in India has surpassed the 400-mark now.