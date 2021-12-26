422 Omicron Cases In India, Most In Maharashtra, Followed By Delhi

The number of cases of fast-spreading Omicron variant has risen to 422 in India, with Maharashtra reporting the most number of infections. At least 130 have recovered, the Health Ministry said this morning.

Maharashtra - which also has reported the most number of coronavirus cases - has 108 cases of the new variant. The western state is followed by Delhi, which has 79 cases. Gujarat has 43 cases and Telangana 41.

In view of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, India on Saturday announced booster shots for health and frontline workers and those above 60 from January 10. In a late night address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced vaccinations for children between 15 and 18 years from January 3.