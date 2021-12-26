Mumbai's Daily Covid Cases Jump 21%, Highest Spike In Nearly 7 Months

Worrying footage showed Mumbai's Juhu beach buzzing with hundreds of revelers

Mumbai today reported 922 new cases of coronavirus that were detected in the last 24 hours - a 21% jump from yesterday when the metropolis logged 757 cases. It is the city's highest single-day spike in nearly seven months. On June 4, Mumbai had reported 973 cases in a day. The jump in cases comes amid renewed global fears over the new variant of coronavirus - Omicron.

Two related deaths were also reported today.

The city's active caseload now stands at 4,295 cases and the positivity rate has jumped to 2.64%.

#Mumbai | Crowds seen at Juhu Chowpatty last evening amid surge in #COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/jYVywiVHc2 — NDTV (@ndtv) December 26, 2021

Despite a daily spike over the last week and various curbs imposed to arrest the spread of the virus, worrying footage showed the city's Juhu beach buzzing with hundreds of revelers, hawkers, and children on Christmas - most without masks and little or no adherence to Covid protocols.

The financial capital of the country, one of the worst-hit cities by Covid, had seen an unprecedented surge in cases during the second Covid wave.