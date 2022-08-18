Mumbai Reports 1,201 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Since June-End

The city's caseload stands at 11,35,680 while the number of casualties is 19,670.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 new coronavirus cases, highest since June 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city also reported two pandemic-related deaths.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had recorded 975 new cases and two casualties.

The new cases in India's financial capital crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Thursday after June 30 when 1,265 infections and one casualty had been reported.

The cases had dipped steadily thereafter.

The city's caseload stands at 11,35,680 while the number of casualties is 19,670, as per the BMC release.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases -- the period taken for the caseload to double -- dipped to 949 days from 1,088 days on Wednesday.

As many as 11,253 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city since Wednesday evening, which took the tally of samples tested so far to 1,79,80,370.

A day before, 8,173 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the city.

The tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,10,298 with 681 patients recovering during the day.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,712 active COVID-19 cases.

Of 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, only 56 patients were symptomatic, the BMC said.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.072 per cent for the period between August 11 and 17.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)