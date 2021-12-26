Amid Rising Covid Cases, Delhi Postpones Grand Show On BR Ambedkar

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Delhi. The government has asked to avoid crowding

The Delhi government has postponed a play on the life of BR Ambedkar that was to be staged from January 5 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The government did not announce a new date.

"Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Govt had planned a grand show on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar from 5th January, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, this show is being postponed in light of rising Covid cases. We shall announce a new date as soon as the situation improves. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 26, 2021

Delhi on Saturday recorded 249 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death, while the positivity rate was 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city had logged 255 cases on June 13.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 180 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, according to official data.

The city is seeing an uptick in daily cases amid a jump in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid.