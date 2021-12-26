52 Students Infected With Covid, Maharashtra School Sealed

A total of 52 children have been infectedwith Covid.

19 children were found to be infected with Covid-19 at Maharashtra's Jawahar Navodaya School, following which 450 students were tested for the virus. Now, 33 more children have tested positive. A total of 52 people tested positive for Covid at the school. The school has been sealed and the area has been declared a containment zone.

The school is located at Takli Dhokeshwar in the Ahmednagar district of the state.

The number of cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid has risen to 422 in India, with Maharashtra reporting the most number of infections. The state has also has reported the most number of Covid cases. It has 108 cases of the new variant. Forty-two people have recovered in the state so far, according to the Health Ministry.