LIVE: India Reported 6,650 New Cases On Friday, 358 Omicron Cases So Far

India reported 6,650 fresh coronavirus infections and 374 deaths on Friday, said the health ministry. This pushed the national tally to 3,47,72,626 and death count to 4,79,133. The active cases stand at 77,516. The cases of Omicron, the new variant, in India has increased to 358..

With 88 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain. It is followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Telangana with 24, Rajasthan 21, Karnataka 19, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.

The Centre has said the Omicron variant is at least thrice more transmissible than the Delta and asked the states and Union Territories to "activate" war rooms, analyze even small trends and surges and take prompt containment action.

State governments have been imposing new restrictions in view of the rising Omicron cases and the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

