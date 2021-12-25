415 Omicron Cases In India, 115 Recovered; Highest In Maharashtra

The Omicron strain of coronavirus is a big cause for worry across nations

India has reported a total of 415 Omicron cases, the Health Ministry said this morning. At least 115 have recovered, it said. Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron infection with 108, followed by Delhi with 79. Gujarat has 43 cases and Telangana 38. Kerala has a total of 37 Omicron cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 34. No state in the north-east has reported any Omicron case.

On Friday, the centre had said of 358 cases of Omicron reported till then, 183 were analysed and it was found that 87 of them were fully vaccinated with three having received booster doses while 70 per cent were asymptomatic.

The rise of the Omicron variant has also heralded another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions across the world, with Santa's arrival and longed-for family reunions overshadowed by the prospect of yet more COVID-19 restrictions.

Gatherings of five or more will not be allowed in Maharashtra between 9 pm and 6 am, the state government has said. Haryana and Delhi have also tightened restrictions this Christmas, though Delhi has allowed places of worship to remain open.

The country's COVID-19 count rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while active cases have declined to 77,032, according to data updated at 8 am.

The number of dead climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, data showed. The daily rise in coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.

The active cases have declined to 77,032 or 0.22 per cent of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.