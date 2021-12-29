Coronavirus Live Updates: 6,358 New Covid Cases In India, Omicron Cases At 653

India reported 6,358 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the health ministry. The active caseload of the country now stands at 75,456. Omicron cases have risen to 653 and at least 186 have recovered, the ministry has said.
Meanwhile, the WHO warned on Tuesday that the Omicron variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems.
Mumbai and Delhi yesterday registered a 70 per cent and 50 per cent jump in coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period. The financial capital reported 1,377 cases, the national capital 496. The cities recorded one death each.
COVID-19 India News: No Night Curfew In Goa Yet, Says Chief Minister
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that no decision on night curfew has been taken yet but assured of taking strict action if COVID-19 cases continue to increase. "No decision on night curfew yet. The positivity rate of COVID-19 has increased. However, we need to take a strict decision if the number of COVID19 cases continue to increase," the Chief Minister told news agency ANI. He further said the state government will observe the COVID-19 situation till January 1.
Goa currently has 535 active cases and reported 112 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.