Coronavirus Live Updates: 6,358 New Covid Cases In India, Omicron Cases At 653

Covid cases in India: The active caseload of the country now stands at 75,456. (File)

India reported 6,358 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the health ministry. The active caseload of the country now stands at 75,456. Omicron cases have risen to 653 and at least 186 have recovered, the ministry has said.

Meanwhile, the WHO warned on Tuesday that the Omicron variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems.

Mumbai and Delhi yesterday registered a 70 per cent and 50 per cent jump in coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period. The financial capital reported 1,377 cases, the national capital 496. The cities recorded one death each.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India: