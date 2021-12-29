Covid 'Tsunami' Will Drive Health Systems Towards Collapse: WHO

Tsunami of cases will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers: Tedros Ghebreyesus

A tsunami of cases from both the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 will push health systems towards the brink of collapse, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases. This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

